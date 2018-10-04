 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A second chance for Ohara Davies

Ohara Davies looks to continue rebuilding his career this weekend against unbeaten Jack Catterall.

By Lewis Watson
4 comments / new
Abdusalamov’s lawsuit against ring doctor gets dismissed

The judge ruled that Dr. Gerard Varlotta did not deviate from accepted medical practice.

By Wil Esco
4 comments / new
ESPN: “good chance” of Ramirez-Hart II on December 14th

Jesse Hart is the #1 contender again, meaning it could be time to run it back.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
20 comments / new
Fury: I’m a freak of nature! I defy every law of gravity!

Tyson Fury explains why we’ll never seen another heavyweight like him.

By Wil Esco
23 comments / new
Payano: If Inoue thinks I’m just gonna lay down, he’s mistaken

Juan Carlos Payano says he’s ready to take on the ‘Monster.’

By Wil Esco
23 comments / new
The Latest

Hearn: WBO is next mandatory for Joshua

Eddie Hearn hints that Dillian Whyte might be on deck for Anthony Joshua.

By Wil Esco
33 comments / new
Dogboe signs multiyear deal with Top Rank

The rising star is staying with Top Rank for a while.

By Scott Christ
16 comments / new

Hardy-Vincent II added to final HBO card

The October 27 show will now be a tripleheader.

By Michael Woods
28 comments / new

Wilder vs Fury: LA press conference quotes

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury took their show to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

By Scott Christ
14 comments / new

Wilder-Fury gets All Access treatment from SHO

The pay-per-view fight will get the usual big fight treatment.

By Scott Christ
9 comments / new

Joseph Parker to return December 15

The former titleholder will be back in New Zealand.

By Scott Christ
7 comments / new

WBC orders Golovkin-Charlo, Santa Cruz-Russell Jr., other fights

The WBC had a productive convention this morning

By Patrick L. Stumberg
148 comments / new

Wilder-Fury: L.A. Press Conference (Live at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury hit the last stop of their press run.

By Wil Esco
46 comments / new

Callum Smith: Unification is the next step

The new WBA champion wants the other titleholders.

By Scott Christ
6 comments / new

Horn and Mundine agree to significant weight penalty

Jeff Horn and Anthony Mundine have agreed to face one another in Australia.

By Wil Esco
33 comments / new

Martinez agrees to rematch Chavez Jr. at 168lbs

Sergio Martinez urges Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to sign the contract and finalize the fight.

By Wil Esco
57 comments / new

Johnson: I can shock the world against Beterbiev

By Scott Christ
17 comments / new

Wilder vs Fury: NYC press conference quotes

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are talking a great game.

By Scott Christ
35 comments / new

Garcia-Commey deal reached, no purse bid

Mikey Garcia may be staying at 135 for another fight.

By Scott Christ
123 comments / new

Wilder-Fury: New York Press Conference (12:30 p.m. ET)

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury hit the Big Apple today to announce their Dec. 1 fight on Showtime PPV.

By Wil Esco
48 comments / new

Warren: Joshua won’t fight Wilder or Fury in April

Frank Warren discusses Wilder-Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Billy Joe Saunders.

By Wil Esco
30 comments / new

Sor Rungvisai promises great fight against Diaz

Sor Rungvisai will defend WBC super flyweight title in Thailand this weekend.

By Wil Esco
23 comments / new

Fury’s trainer: We’ve got Wilder exactly where we want him!

Ben Davidson says Tyson Fury’s mind games are working on Deontay Wilder.

By Wil Esco
36 comments / new

Hearn: Temptation for Bellew was just too much!

Eddie Hearn says Tony Bellew just couldn’t let this opportunity against Oleksandr Usyk pass him by.

By Wil Esco
3 comments / new

Smith wants next fight at Anfield

The new WBA champ has big plans for his first defense.

By Scott Christ
27 comments / new

McGregor: I’d rather box Mayweather again than fight under modified rules

Conor McGregor isn’t interested in any ‘modified rules MMA’ bout with Floyd Mayweather.

By Scott Christ
102 comments / new

Wilder: Joshua fight is going to happen

Despite his flamboyant boasts elsewhere, Deontay Wilder still thinks he’ll fight Anthony Joshua.

By Scott Christ
19 comments / new

Hammer reportedly out of fight with Shields

Shields tweeted that Hammer is out of action until March.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
26 comments / new

Shakur Stevenson headlines Crawford-Benavidez Jr. undercard

Carlos Adames and Mikaela Mayer are set to appear as well.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
14 comments / new

Wilder-Fury: Opening Press Conference

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury kick off their press run for their Dec. 1st title fight.

By Wil Esco
84 comments / new

Wilder rips ‘coward’ Joshua on British TV

Wilder didn’t mince words when giving his thoughts on Joshua.

By Wil Esco
62 comments / new

Ranking 168: Mundo and Zurdo rule the roost

Callum Smith and Gilberto Ramirez are the clear top two fighters in a new era at 168.

By Scott Christ
13 comments / new

What’s next for Callum Smith?

‘Mundo’ tops the 168-pound division after a dramatic knockout of George Groves on Friday.

By Lewis Watson
28 comments / new

Groves: Shoulder was fine, Smith was the better man

George Groves has no excuses, and says he’s not retiring.

By Scott Christ
28 comments / new

Hearn: Martinez-Chavez rematch deal ‘not imminent’

Despite reports, Eddie Hearn says the fight has only been discussed, with no deal in place.

By Scott Christ
63 comments / new

Legendary promoter-matchmaker Don Chargin passes away at 90

Russell Peltz: "What did we lose? The last of the all-time great promoter-matchmakers. From when boxing really mattered."

By Michael Woods
4 comments / new

Uzcategui cruises past Maderna, Ancajas draws with Santiago

Jose Uzcategui won easily, but didn’t put on the performance expected of him.

By Wil Esco
13 comments / new
