Mayweather: Brook in for a rough night with Spence

We’re just over a month away from the welterweight showdown between IBF champion Kell Brook and fast rising star Errol Spence Jr., set to take place May 27. And as this will be Brook’s first fight back after sustaining a broken orbital bone against Gennady Golovkin last year, Mayweather believes it may be too soon for Brook to go back in with another solid puncher.

"I think him and Kell Brook is a good match-up but I don't think it's going the distance," he said via Shady Slim. "It's not really fast but hopping into another tough fight like that, right after the Triple G fight? It's going to be rough."

Mayweather has been a vocal supporter of Errol Spence Jr. over the past couple of years and can even attest to Spence’s ability after using him as a sparring partner in the past, most notable in the lead-up to his fight against Robert Guerrero in 2013.

Spence, who only had a few professional fights under his belt by that time, was able to do to Mayweather what most other world-class boxers haven’t been able to even without headgear and small gloves — give the best defensive fighter a solid black eye.

Spence’s gym legend has grown since then, but he’ll need to be able to perform under the bright lights against the most formiable opponent he’s faced thus far — whether or not Brook is proven to be damaged goods.