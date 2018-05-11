Arum says Broner unwelcome on his fight cards

According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, Adrien Broner is officially persona non grata as it pertains to any of his events.

Following Broner’s recent draw with Jessie Vargas a couple weeks back, Broner took to social media to call out a retired Tim Bradley, whom Arum used to promote.

Broner likely had this outburst because of what Bradley said about him leading into the fight with Vargas. But Arum told the media that was just another instance of poor form from Broner, as relayed by RingTV.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with Adrien Broner. Timothy Bradley has a multi-year deal with ESPN where he’s a commentator,” said Arum on Thursday at the press conference for the Jorge Linares-Vasiliy Lomachenko fight, which takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Arum continued by pointing out that you don’t hear football players calling out retired veterans, and that Bradley’s transition to a commenting gig on ESPN is a great achievement because nobody can fight forever. “Why doesn’t he call out Hagler or Leonard?” Arum would quip.

But even more than that, Arum particularly took exception to the way Broner berated fellow promoter Leonard Ellerbe at the final press conference before his fight with Vargas.

“Forget about (Broner’s) performance or non-performance. I’m not willing to put him on a program of mine because of his language and his demeanor in the promotion. The way he insulted Leonard Ellerbe was uncalled for; it was horrible to use language like that. I don’t want any part of him,” said Arum “Some people think it’s cute and maybe it does good ratings, but not for me.”

Broner is certaintly a divisive figure in the sport, but he does draw a crowd and attention, so you can be sure he’ll be back on your airways before long. And one could only imagine what words Broner would have for Arum if they ever did end up in a promotion together.