Spence on Crawford: I’d just basically beat him up

Welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. says he’s from the old school of boxing, simply wanting to take on the biggest challenges out there. And Terence Crawford is no exception to the rule.

A potential bout between the two welterweight champions is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in boxing, and with Spence paying attention to Crawford’s most recent statement win over Jeff Horn, he offered these thoughts to ESPN:

“He’s crafty, he’s a switch-hitter, he can box, he can move,” said Spence, who will fight Ocampo in the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the training facility for the Dallas Cowboys. “For me, I just feel like I’m bigger. I’m stronger. I’m just as sharp. I have a better chin. I hit harder. I’d just basically beat him up.”

Crawford’s recent move to welterweight put him right in line for a lot of notable fights, assuming his Top Rank affiliation doesn’t prove to be an insurmountable obstacle in making fights with Al Haymon’s PBC stable, but Spence currently sits atop of wish list heap.

If that fight ever comes to fruition it could likely be a fight for pound-for-pound supremacy. But has Crawford’s latest win changed your mind at all about a potential match-up with Spence? Who would you favor in that fight?