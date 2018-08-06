Sergey Kovalev reacts to KO loss from hospital

In a video posted to social media following his stunning knockout loss to Eleider Alvarez this past weekend, Sergey Kovalev leaves this message to his fans as he reflects on his hard-fought title loss.

A post shared by Sergey KRUSHER Kovalev (@sergeykrusherkovalev) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

“Hi, my boxing fans. Just thank you for your support and I am sorry and apologize for this situation — that I got a punch from Alvarez. I’m okay right now in the hospital. Just I check my health, my head, and I’m feeling good. Just missed one punch and couldn’t continue the fight — I didn’t know like what happened. But I’m tired.

“Probably I’m tired because it was a long training camp, three months, and again, apologize and thanks for your support. Everything good with me, just checking my health and head and go home to my family. I miss them. I love you. Thank you guys, thank you, to all my boxing fans. God bless you.”