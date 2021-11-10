Watch Blood, Sweat and Tears: Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter (Episode 1)

Ahead of their November 20th welterweight title fight, Top Rank has just unveiled the first episode of their promotional series Blood, Sweat and Tears, highlighting both fighters paths leading into what is expected to be an action-packed fight.

Like with most things, it’s hard to tell where you’re going unless you understand where you came from, so we start by taking a glimpse into the humble beginnings of both Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, who have long known one another since their days as amateur fighters. This opening episode largely focuses on both of their amateur paths that have brought them to this point today because in just a couple of weeks time the longtime friends will squaring off inside the ring.

“This is a win-win situation for Shawn and it’s a win-lose situation for me,” Crawford says, “because everything is at risk right now.”

Be sure the catch the full opening episode in the video link above!