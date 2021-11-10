WBC names Jose Zepeda mandatory challenger to Josh Taylor

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is currently slated for a WBO title defense against Jack Catterall on February 26, but his list of obligations is growing as WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that Zepeda is now the organization’s mandatory challenger to their green belt.

“Zepeda is the mandatory contender in the division. We have agreed with the organisations to take turns when there is a unified champion. It is the WBO’s turn with Jack Catterall. Unfortunately there was an injury so their fight was postponed. But Zepeda is right there in line for the mandatory of the division.”

Zepeda is most recently coming off a thrilling knockout over Josue Vargas, and plainly said in the aftermath that he wants his shot at Taylor, believing that at 32 years old now is his time to strike and that he’s firmly ready for the opportunity.

Taylor, of course, is currently riding high after collecting all of the major world titles at 140lbs, but remains the target of many, including unified lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez, who believes he’s ripe for the picking.