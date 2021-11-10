Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia, Carlos Adames vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko join Davis-Cruz PPV

Showtime has actually put together a pretty damn solid undercard for Gervonta Davis’ December 5th PPV main event against Isaac Cruz. As expected, Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia serves as the co-feature, while Sergiy Derevyanchenko faces Carlos Adamaes in a clash of former title challengers and Eduardo Ramirez opens the show against Miguel Marriaga.

Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO) vs. Garcia (33-0, 14 KO), a WBC eliminator that should set up either a title shot or a clash with Erickson Lubin for vacant gold if the Charlo-Castano situation doesn’t resolve itself, has been in the works for the past six months. It’s still a compelling matchup between a standout prospect and a European champion looking to stake his claim on the world stage.

I’m super excited to be back in the ring,” said Fundora. “I haven’t stopped training since my fight against Cota and I’m always prepared for every opportunity that arises. I don’t know much about Garcia, but my promoter has told me for the past two years that he’s from Spain and he’s ranked number two in the WBC. So it only makes sense for me, being the number four-ranked fighter in the WBC, that we face each other. This is going to be an exciting fight on December 5.”

“I want to thank my team for giving me this opportunity to show my boxing skills to the U.S. audience,” said Garcia. “I’m very excited to make the most of this chance that I have. After winning four European championships and other important titles, I feel that I’m ready to win a world title. I am only focused on Sebastian Fundora, but after this fight I want Jermell Charlo or Brian Castaño.”

Despite dropping three of his last four, including consecutive title defeats to Gennadiy Golovkin and Jermall Charlo, Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KO) got the call to face Jaime Munguia in a final eliminator. Munguia got clearance to fight Gabe Rosado this coming Saturday with the expectation that he fight “The Technician” afterwards, and now Derevyanchenko has a tricky interim foe of his own in Adames (20-1, 16 KO). The 27-year-old lost a lot of momentum after falling to Patrick Teixeira in 2019, though he’s since won two straight over limited opposition, and will get a hell of an introduction to the middleweight ranks.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring and continue my journey toward becoming world champion,” said Derevyanchenko. “Adames is a good fighter and I respect what he can do, but he’s standing in my way right now. I’m looking forward to this challenge and I can’t wait to give the fans another great fight.”

“I am very happy to return to action on December 5,” said Adames. “I’m having an excellent and very demanding training camp, so my opponent better be 100% ready. It’s very exciting to be on the undercard of this huge event. My fans expect a great performance from me and I’m going to deliver it.”

Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KO) is 5-1 with five knockouts since an unsuccessful title bid against Lee Selby, suffering a decision loss to Claudio Marrero but successfully avenging a draw against Leduan Barthelemy in the process. Marriaga (30-4, 26 KO) is what he’s always been: durable, hard-hitting, and decisively overmatched at the highest levels.

“I can’t wait to be back on another big card against another very good fighter in Miguel Marriaga,” said Ramirez. “He’s very strong and he has good experience against top fighters. Vasyl Lomachenko is the only one to stop him, but I will be the second because I need to make a statement with this fight and show everyone that I’m ready to fight for the title.”

“I am training very hard for this fight as I always do,” said Marriaga. “I’m very happy with my All-Star Boxing team for getting me this fight. Winning on December 5 will propel me to another world title fight. My only goal is to achieve my childhood dream of becoming a world champion and I’m not going to let this opportunity slip by me.”