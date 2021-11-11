Robert Easter Jr pleads no contest, found guilty of knocking woman unconscious

Earlier this year, Robert Easter Jr. pleaded not guilty to allegations that he’d punched a woman unconscious at a Toledo strip club, leaving her with a chipped tooth. Local station WTOL now reports that he switched his plea to no contest and was subsequently found guilty of simple assault.

He is due back in court “later this month;” the charge carries a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines, though there’s no minimum. For those unfamiliar with a “no contest” plea, it’s essentially acknowledging that the facts are accurate without giving an admission that could later be used against you in a civil suit.

The 30-year-old Easter (23-1-1, 14 KO), who sits in the WBA and IBF top 15’s at 140 pounds, hasn’t competed since scoring a February decision over Ryan Martin. That bout was just his third since suffering his one and only professional loss to Mikey Garcia in 2018, as he previously stank out the joint in a draw with Rances Barthelemy and took a wonky decision over the perpetually hard-luck Adrian Granados.