Jaime Munguia: I need to make sure I dominate against Gabriel Rosado

Former junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia returns with another main event on Saturday, as he faces Gabriel Rosado in a middleweight headliner on DAZN.

Munguia (37-0, 30 KO) will be the favorite in the bout — right now, DraftKings have him at a strong -700 to Rosado’s +500 — as Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KO) has had a long career of up-and-down outings while staying in the game and always hanging tough. But the 35-year-old vet Rosado is also coming off of a terrific win over Bektemir Melikuziev, and Munguia is not arrogant, just has belief in his own ability.

“I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience,” he said at the media workout. “I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious.”

Munguia, still just 25, had notable struggles with Dennis Hogan in a 2019 bout in Monterrey, winning a controversial decision. He made a switch to a new trainer, Erik Morales, and has tightened up his game.

“We make a great team,” Munguia said of his relationship with Morales. “Thanks to him I have had a great training camp and I feel like my boxing skills have advanced.”

Munguia and Morales — no stranger to opposing trainer Freddie Roach — have their plan, and Munguia believes he’ll execute.

“I know I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where I need to,” he said. “I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring.”

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for Munguia-Rosado starting at 9 pm ET on Saturday, November 13.