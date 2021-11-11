Gabriel Rosado: Jaime Munguia will bring it, I won’t need to chase him

Gabriel Rosado has certainly been here before, as he gears up to face Jaime Munguia in a DAZN main event on Saturday, November 13, in Anaheim.

Rosado, now 35, is coming off maybe the best win of his career, a vicious knockout of celebrated prospect Bektemir Melikuziev on June 19. It has certainly breathed new life into his career, and now Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KO) finds himself in another main event.

A trainer switch, which led him to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym, has been a boost for Rosado, too.

“Camp with Freddie Roach has been great, I feel good, I have a good vibe,” the fighter said at this week’s media workout. “All the hard work has been put into training camp. I have learned that all the work has to be put into training camp and I am happy and fully confident that we did our job.

“I feel like, right now, it’s the most fun I have ever had in my career. On Saturday, the people will see the best Gabe Rosado and I am excited to display my skills to the world.”

Rosado has been in with every level and pretty much every style of fighter you can imagine, from starting his career 15 years ago at the National Guard Armory in Philadelphia all the way to world title fights with Gennadiy Golovkin and Peter Quillin. He’s had ups and downs for sure, but has endured, and believes he knows what Munguia (37-0, 30 KO) will attempt to do in the fight.

“I think Munguia is going to bring it,” he said. “I’m more focused on the job that I have to do. This is not an unfamiliar situation for me. I think this is where experience comes into play for me. My experience tells me that fighters like Munguia will come to me, I will not need to chase him. He will be right there and I have to make my shots count.”

