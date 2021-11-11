Lewis Ritson, Ricky Burns lead December 18th Probellum show in Sunderland

One week after staging its inaugural event in Dubai, Probellum will head to Sunderland for its first card on UK soil.

The main event sees Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KO) fight for the first time since a one-sided stoppage loss to Jeremias Ponce in an IBF eliminator last June, which snapped a four-fight winning streak that probably should have snapped against Miguel Vazquez in his previous effort. He meets Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta (20-4-2, 7 KO), who’s largely split his time between fighting in his home country and Canada. The 31-year-old’s career highlight is likely his 2019 draw with Will Madera.

Ritson should win, but the UK’s been doing rather poorly against Mexico in the ring of late.

In the co-feature, Ricky Burns (43-8-1, 16 KO) ends a two-year layoff against Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (26-9-1, 10 KO), whose accolades begin and end with “has never been stopped.” Burns was last seen fighting Lee Selby to a competitive decision defeat.

Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KO) will also take on Leonardo Padilla (20-3, 14 KO) in a fight that was supposed to happen this coming Saturday before Ward suffered a cut.

Mark Dickinson (1-0, 0 KO) and Joe Laws (10-1, 5 KO) number among the other UK talent on the undercard.