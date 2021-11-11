Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez eliminator headlines December 18th DAZN show

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has long pushed for a fight with Dmitry Bivol. Oscar De La Hoya recently named him as a potential foe for Canelo Alvarez. Neither is next on the docket, as Dan Rafael reports that Ramirez will headline a December 18th DAZN show in San Antonio in a WBA eliminator against Yunieski Gonzalez.

Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KO) spent 42 months on the shelf after a 2017 loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk, returning last year to win three straight. The best of the lot was Tommy Karpency, but his efforts somehow earned him the #5 spot in the WBA’s rankings. According to Rafael, this is a WBA eliminator for a crack at Bivol despite Ramirez (42-0, 28 KO) not even being ranked by that sanctioning body.

Leopards, spots, etc.

The co-feature sees Seneisa Estrada (21-0, 8 KO) defend her WBA minimumweight title against Maria Santizo (9-0, 5 KO), a 36-year-old Guatemalan with three wins over opponents with winning records. Bit of a step back from Anabel Ortiz and Tenkai Tsunami, but still not Miranda Adkins.

UPDATE: DAZN has officially announced the card, which will also see Lamont Roach, Jr (21-1-1, 9 KO) take on Rene Alvarado (32-10, 21 KO) and Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KO) defend her WBC flyweight title against the aforementioned Ortiz (31-4, 4 KO).