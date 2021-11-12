Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado both credit trainers for preparation ahead of DAZN main event

Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado are just about set for action on Saturday night, with only today’s weigh-in to get through before their DAZN main event.

Both fighters gave credit to their trainers — Erik Morales for Munguia (37-0, 30 KO), Freddie Roach for Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KO) — at their final press conference on Thursday.

“I feel like this has been the best training camp I have had my whole career. I feel good, I feel strong and we are ready,” Munguia said. “I feel like moving up to 160 lbs was good for me, my body feels stronger and I feel better. I think teaming up with Erik has improved my technique, we have made a great team, and I have learned a lot from him. And I think this Saturday we will show off everything we have worked for and have learned.”

“Freddie and I are coming off of some good momentum. We had a great camp, great sparring and truthfully it was a camp where I was locked in from beginning to end,” Rosado said. “Experience is what is different, locking in and training with a Hall of Fame trainer who just guides me. I have never given up on myself, I have always worked hard and have always believed that I could be a better fighter. And I look forward to proving that on Saturday.”

