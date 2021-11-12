David Benavidez eager to get big fights at 168, willing to earn shot at Canelo Alvarez

Super middleweight David Benavidez is scheduled to fight tomorrow night as he takes on Kyrone Davis, but naturally the former titleholder is looking for something more, hungry to secure a big-time fight at 168. Benavidez tells ESPN that he’s had difficulty getting some of the bigger names to seriously consider him as an opponent because he poses big risks that not many are eager to take on — particularly now that he no longer carries a world title.

But Benavidez is still only 24 years old with plenty of time ahead of him, so he still feels confident that the fights he craves will eventually come his way so long as he stays consistent. One person in particular Benavidez would be interested in facing is Jermall Charlo, who has expressed an interest in potentially moving up to 168 to face Canelo, but Benavidez says the Charlo brothers have largely been loudmouths and doesn’t think Jermall is inclined to face him.

Then there’s Canelo himself, who is the clear jackpot for basically everyone around the super middleweight division. There’s been plenty of talk from those around the boxing world who believe that Benavidez is the only fighter around that could really trouble Canelo, and Benavidez feels the same way, says he’s still willing to fight his way to that kind of opportunity if necessary.

“If I have to earn a chance to fight Canelo, and have to fight the top three [contenders], I’m willing to do it. .... I feel like I’ve paid my dues. I feel like I’m the strongest candidate to fight Canelo and I’m just ready for the opportunity. My job is to just continue beating these guys and when the opportunity comes, it comes.”

In the meantime, Benavidez must keep his eye on the mark as it’ll do him no good looking past tomorrow’s opponent, as one slip up could prove to be a major setback. Tune in with us at BLH tomorrow for full live coverage of Benavidez-Davis!