Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata set for Dec. 29 on DAZN, to air on Amazon Prime in Japan

Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata had already agreed to a deal for a middleweight title unification on Dec. 29 in Saitama, Japan, and now the fight is set for DAZN in all territories except Japan and Kazakhstan.

In Japan, the fight will stream on Amazon Prime, according to Nikkan Sports.

Golovkin shared the DAZN poster art on social media:

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) has been out of the ring since his Dec. 2020 win over Kamil Szeremeta, an easy and dominant victory that saw him stop the game but out-gunned challenger after seven rounds of one-sided action. At 39, Golovkin is definitely past his prime, but will come in the favorite in Saitama.

That said, the 35-year-old Murata (16-2, 13 KO) should not be counted out here. An Olympic hero and major star in his home country, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist is a very good boxer with power, and may simply be catching GGG at the right time to score what would be a huge win.

The winner of the fight could very well be in line for a major money fight with undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez next year, though neither would necessarily be the favorite to land that fight, even if Canelo-GGG 3 — with Golovkin coming off of a good win — might still be the biggest money fight Canelo can take. It would rely on many factors, as we’ve discussed before.

But the basic good news here is that this fight is happening, because it’s a damn good matchup that could be a war, and it’ll be easy for everyone to watch it live apart from those outside of Japan having to be up at a weird hour to do it.