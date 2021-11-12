Tokyo bronze medalist Samuel Takyi signs with Ike Quartey ahead of January pro debut

One of Ghana’s best young fighters, 20-year-old featherweight Samuel Takyi, tells BoxingAfrica that he’s signed with legendary countryman Ike Quartey ahead of his January 29th professional debut.

Takyi was an impressive surprise at Tokyo 2020, turning aside strong efforts from Jean Carlos Caicedo and Ceiber David Avila to secure Ghana’s first Olympic medal since 1992 and first boxing medal since 1972. His run ended in the semifinals with a competitive decision loss to Duke Ragan, and though he reportedly had declared his intention to compete in next year’s Commonwealth Games, he’ll be heading straight into the pro ranks.

He definitely looks like he’s got the technical skills and physical abilities to make a name for himself, so it’s worth keeping an eye on him as he takes this next step in his career. With a veteran like Quartey in his corner, I think we can expect Accra to produce another standout.