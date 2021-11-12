Claressa Shields signs multi-fight deal with Sky Sports and BOXXER with eye towards eventual fight with Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields will be making her way back between the ropes on December 11, making a title defense against Ema Kozin in Cardiff, and has now officially inked a deal with Sky Sports and BOXXER for what will be up to three fights, including the bout with Kozin. Shields is obviously coming off a loss in MMA which Eddie Hearn mentioned would tarnish her reputation a bit — even with that not being her main sport — but Shields deal here is said to be worth seven figures.

Shields’ signing is significant in that it’s expected to pave the way for an eventual undisputed title match against Savannah Marshall, to whom she lost at the 2012 AIBA women’s world championships as an amateur. Shields must first, of course, get through this fight against Kozin next month, but should she be victorious her handlers and promoters are already acknowledging the endgame here.

As a boxer Shields maintains an undefeated record of 11-0 (2 KOs) and hold three of the four major world titles in the women’s middleweight division.