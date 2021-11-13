 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Galahad vs Martinez: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, full card lineup and running order

Kid Galahad and Terri Harper make world title defenses and more today from Sheffield.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Kid Galahad takes on Kiko Martinez’s in today’s Matchroom main event
Kid Galahad takes on Kiko Martinez’s in today’s Matchroom main event
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title for the first time today, taking on veteran Kiko Martinez, with Terri Harper also defending her WBC junior lightweight title, Chris Billam-Smith defending his European cruiserweight title, and more.

Live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET, with the fights streaming on DAZN. All updates, including round by round for the co-feature and main event, will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:10 pm ET)

  • Raven Chapman (1-0, 1 KO) vs Karina Kopinska (14-44-4, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Stevi Levy (4-0, 0 KO) vs Polina Golubeva (1-3, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
  • William Cawley (debut) vs Stephen Jackson (1-6, 1 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
  • Khalid Ayub (1-0, 0 KO) vs Stanko Jermelic (0-11, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KO) vs Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Galahad’s IBF title
  • Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KO) vs Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Harper’s WBC title
  • Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KO) vs Dylan Bregeon (11-1-1, 3 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Billam-Smith’s European title
  • Donte Dixon (5-0, 3 KO) vs Jordan McCorry (19-7-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • James Flint (9-0-1, 2 KO) vs Dom Hunt (7-0, 1 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...