Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title for the first time today, taking on veteran Kiko Martinez, with Terri Harper also defending her WBC junior lightweight title, Chris Billam-Smith defending his European cruiserweight title, and more.
Live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET, with the fights streaming on DAZN. All updates, including round by round for the co-feature and main event, will come in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:10 pm ET)
- Raven Chapman (1-0, 1 KO) vs Karina Kopinska (14-44-4, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Stevi Levy (4-0, 0 KO) vs Polina Golubeva (1-3, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
- William Cawley (debut) vs Stephen Jackson (1-6, 1 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
- Khalid Ayub (1-0, 0 KO) vs Stanko Jermelic (0-11, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KO) vs Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Galahad’s IBF title
- Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KO) vs Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Harper’s WBC title
- Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KO) vs Dylan Bregeon (11-1-1, 3 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Billam-Smith’s European title
- Donte Dixon (5-0, 3 KO) vs Jordan McCorry (19-7-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- James Flint (9-0-1, 2 KO) vs Dom Hunt (7-0, 1 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
