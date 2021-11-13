Kid Galahad defends his IBF featherweight title for the first time today, taking on veteran Kiko Martinez, with Terri Harper also defending her WBC junior lightweight title, Chris Billam-Smith defending his European cruiserweight title, and more.

Live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET, with the fights streaming on DAZN. All updates, including round by round for the co-feature and main event, will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:10 pm ET)

Raven Chapman (1-0, 1 KO) vs Karina Kopinska (14-44-4, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Stevi Levy (4-0, 0 KO) vs Polina Golubeva (1-3, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds

William Cawley (debut) vs Stephen Jackson (1-6, 1 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Khalid Ayub (1-0, 0 KO) vs Stanko Jermelic (0-11, 0 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)