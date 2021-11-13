Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado are set for what could well be a war of a middleweight main event, headlining Golden Boy’s return to DAZN this evening from Anaheim, Calif.

The rest of the four-fight card will feature returns for welterweight Alexis Rocha, middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard, and lightweight William Zepeda.

Live coverage begins at 9 pm ET for the show, and Wil Esco will be here for all the live updates, including round-by-round for the Munguia-Rosado main event, with all of those updates coming in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)