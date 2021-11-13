Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado are set for what could well be a war of a middleweight main event, headlining Golden Boy’s return to DAZN this evening from Anaheim, Calif.
The rest of the four-fight card will feature returns for welterweight Alexis Rocha, middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard, and lightweight William Zepeda.
Live coverage begins at 9 pm ET for the show, and Wil Esco will be here for all the live updates, including round-by-round for the Munguia-Rosado main event, with all of those updates coming in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)
- Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KO) vs Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds
- Alexis Rocha (17-1, 11 KO) vs Jeovanis Barraza (23-1, 15 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
- D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 11 KO) vs Paul Valenzuela Jr (26-9, 17 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- William Zepeda (23-0, 21 KO) vs John Moralde (24-4, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
