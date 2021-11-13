Katie Taylor to face Firuza Sharipova, more fights set for December 11 Matchroom card

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has her next fight set, as she’ll face mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova on Dec. 11 in Liverpool, part of a Matchroom Boxing card on DAZN.

Matchroom also announced that Jordan Gill will get a shot at the European featherweight title held by Karim Guerfi, plus the return for 2020 Olympian Peter McGrail and a pro debut for Calum French.

Taylor (19-0, 6 KO) will be a no-brainer favorite against Sharipova (14-1, 8 KO), a 27-year-old Kazakh who has faced nobody near Taylor’s level to date, but Taylor would pretty much be a no-brainer favorite against anyone at 135 lbs right now.

Gill (26-1, 7 KO) is a former Commonwealth champ at 126 lbs, and has bounced back with three straight wins following his 2019 upset loss to Mario Enrique Tinoco. The French veteran Guerfi (30-5, 9 KO) was obliterated in a European bantamweight title loss to Lee McGregor this past March, but returned five months later to pop up two divisions and beat Andoni Gago on the road in Spain for the European featherweight title. He’s a good operator at European level, and the matchup with Gill looks like a good one.