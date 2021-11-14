Crawford vs Porter, Andrade, Tszyu, more: Boxing TV schedule for November 17-20, 2021

Wednesday, November 17

PPV (AUS), 3:00 am ET, Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue. That’s 7 pm in Australia. There appears to be no legal way to watch this in the United States or United Kingdom. If there’s a (legal) way to watch live in the U.S., I’ll be here for live coverage. If there isn’t, I won’t. I was hoping there would at least be a FITE PPV feed, but to this point nothing, and the fight is three days away. Not expecting anything, but we’ll see! It’s not anything special on paper as a matchup for Tszyu, but Inoue is tough as hell if nothing else. You may remember him losing every round to Jaime Munguia nearly three years ago in Houston. Bad Left Hook may have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Andrade vs Quigley press conference.

ESPN2 and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Crawford vs Porter press conference.

Thursday, November 18

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Andrade vs Quigley weigh-in.

ESPN App and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET, Crawford vs Porter undercard press conference.

Friday, November 19

ESPNews and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Crawford vs Porter weigh-in. We’ll be here and have a stream and all that for you. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley, Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo, Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Jose Velasquez, Kali Reis vs Jessica Camara. A stacked card in terms of all the fights being relevant and for world titles. Matchroom once again had to go fishing for someone who would actually get in the ring and fight Andrade. I like Martinez-Arroyo a lot, and Reis-Camara will be for two titles at 140, with the winner agreed to fully unify against Chantelle Cameron in 2022. Akhmadaliev was originally meant to face mandatory challenger Ronny Rios, another fight I really liked on paper, but Rios is out with COVID. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, November 20

Sky Sports Main Event (UK), 3:00 pm ET, Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola. Actually a pretty good and I think dangerous fight for Riakporhe to take. Durodola is 41 years old but can still punch like hell, and he’s got a load of experience. He’s also a little chinny, but Riakporhe will have to be careful, too. Or just knock him right out, who knows? The show also features Florian Marku, the pro debut of Caroline Dubois, and Hosea Burton vs Dan Azziz for the vacant British title at 175 lbs.

ESPN+ and ESPN2, 7:00 pm ET, Crawford-Porter Prelims.

FITE PPV, 7:30 pm ET, Exhibition: Marco Antonio Barrera vs Daniel Ponce De Leon. Being extra super duper clear, this is an exhibition, and nobody’s trying to pretend otherwise. There will be real pro fights on the card, too, but nothing that’s likely to steal anyone away from Crawford-Porter.

ESPN+ PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter. A great main event for Crawford’s WBO title at 147, and the best opponent on paper that Crawford has had in his career, the most respected and proven man he’s faced to date. The undercard will feature an IBF middleweight eliminator between Esquiva Falcao and Patrice Volny, plus Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Hassan N’Dam and Raymond Muratalla vs Steven Ortiz. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.