Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: All Access (Epilogue)

Last week Canelo Alvarez put his stamp on the super middleweight division by becoming the first ever undisputed 168lb champion by knocking out Caleb Plant. And covering the fallout from the bout is Showtime, who finishes off their All Access series on the fight with it’s epilogue conclusion. You can watch the full final episode right here on BLH in the video link above!

This episode picks up during fight week, just a day before their Nov. 6 unification bout, with both fighters having to fulfill their media obligations before they stepped onto the scales for the bout’s official weigh-in.

We quickly shirt towards fight night itself, focusing on the moments before the fighters have to enter the ring. Canelo is captured in a calm demeanor, watching some golf in his hotel room before making his way down to the arena while being cheered on by his scores of fans. Caleb Plant is the featured making his entrance with his trainer Justin Gamber expressing his excitement for the moments to come.

That moment arrives, of course, and as we all know doesn’t play out the way Plant and his team would’ve hoped with Plant getting broken down and stopped in the late rounds of the fight. After the bout concludes we also get some glimpses in the adulation of Canelo for becoming undisputed, and the agony of defeat for Plant.