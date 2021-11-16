Isaac Cruz: Beating Gervonta Davis is not an impossible task, I’m ready to shock the world

Isaac Cruz is getting a huge opportunity to make himself a star on Dec. 5, when he faces Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a Showtime pay-per-view lightweight main event in Los Angeles.

Cruz, 23, was drafted in to replace Rolando Romero, who was pulled from the fight due to allegations of sexual assault. Mexico’s “Pitbull” has been on a good run after stepping up his competition a bit, scoring wins over Thomas Mattice, Diego Magdaleno, Matias Romero, and Francisco Vargas in his last four bouts, so he’s coming in with some momentum.

“This is going to be a great fight. I’m ready to shock the world and become the next star in the pantheon of Mexican boxing champions,” Cruz said at a virtual press conference on Monday. “I’m ready to put on a show. There were a wide array of feelings when I knew I got this fight, but most of all, it made me really motivated to be ready for this opportunity.

“We are not overconfident in any way, but Gervonta has not fought anyone with my style and with my characteristics. We’re working really hard to make sure my style will work the best that it can.”

Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KO) is also fully aware of the sort of fight fans are expecting, which is one with furious action.

“The real winner of this fight is going to be the fans. ‘Pitbull’ and ‘Tank’ are going to crash into each other and people will be on the edge of their seats,” he said. “I can guarantee that I’m hungry and motivated to win this fight. I’m fighting for more than myself, I’m fighting for my family and to make my country proud. I know that if I win this fight, it will change my whole career.

Cruz was rumored to be the real first choice of opponent for this fight, before Rolando Romero enforced his “mandatory” shot at the “world title” Davis (25-0, 24 KO) “holds.” Now that he’s gotten it, he believes he has the ability to make it count.

“It’s up to Gervonta to show that he’s a superstar in the ring. I don’t see him as an impossible task to defeat at all,” he said. “I always want to fight the best and Gervonta is one of the best. I’m training really hard so that I’m up to that challenge.”