Josh Taylor breaks down Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter title fight

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor takes a few moments to talk with Fight Hype about the upcoming welterweight battle between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter. Check out what Taylor had to say as he breaks down the matchup.

“Porter is a torrid night for anybody with his style,” Taylor said “Very crude, he’ll hit you anywhere, relentless pressure. He’ll come forward, put it on you, sit on your chest and just hit you wherever you are. He is a very tough night for anybody.

“So I believe there’s gonna be sticky moments in that fight and Shawn Porter will have a lot of success, but I think in the end the boxing brains and the boxing IQ will come through in the end and I think Crawford will probably come out on top at the end of the fight, I would imagine. But it’s a massive fight so you don’t know how it will go, anything can happen in boxing, so it’s a real interesting fight but if I was a betting man I’d probably put my money on Crawford to win it on points.”

Crawford and Porter are scheduled to collide on this Saturday night in a fight that’s sure to entertain.