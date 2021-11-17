Watch Blood, Sweat and Tears: Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter (Episode 2)

Ahead of this Saturday’s welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, Top Rank unveils its second episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears — a behind the scenes look at both fighters leading into the bout.

“Terence Crawford has not been in the ring with anyone who has really pushed his limits,” Porter says. “I intend to do just that.”

This episode picks up with some recreational activities in Las Vegas as Porter uses a rare day off in training camp to play some paint ball. Porter says he’s right where he needs to be in his camp, so can afford a little leisure time to take the edge off all the strenuous physical activity.

For Crawford though, he’s in Colorado Springs and all business. He says he’s willing to go through all the pain and agony of a hard camp and career so that he can enjoy all the fruits of his labor later.

“I’ve just always been a person to visualize what my opponent is doing, what I’m gonna do, just feeling the moment and I just let it flow. Even when I’m hurting or I’m tired or I’m aching, no matter what you’re not gonna break me,” says Crawford.

