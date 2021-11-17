Today at 5 pm ET streaming in the video up top, Terence “Bud” Crawford and “Showtime” Shawn Porter will meet up for their final press conference ahead of Saturday night’s big main event on ESPN+ PPV.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) will be defending his WBO welterweight title on Saturday, taking on a man many feel will be the best opponent of his career to date, and certainly the best fighter he’s faced as a welterweight in the battle-tested, always-game Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO).

We’ll be here with live discussion in the comments section if you’d like to tune in with us this afternoon and get a sense of where these guys are at mentally a few days out from the fight.

We’ll also have a ton more Crawford-Porter coverage in the coming days, including previews, predictions, weigh-in coverage on Friday, and of course our live, round-by-round coverage on Saturday evening beginning at 9 pm ET.