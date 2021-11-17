Olympic silver medalists Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr sign with Top Rank

Top Rank’s Bob Arum announced at today’s Crawford-Porter press conference that Olympic silver medalists Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr have both signed with the promotional company.

The 22-year-old Davis, a southpaw lightweight, was already one of boxing’s top prospects and had three professional fights between February and May of this year before his very impressive showing in Tokyo, where he made a terrific run before losing to the excellent Cuban, Andy Cruz.

Davis had previously not signed with a promoter, a move that has paid off nicely after he became an even hotter property following the Olympics. He’d fought on a couple of Matchroom cards, plus the Herring-Frampton show in Dubai co-promoted by Top Rank, Frank Warren, and Jose Mohan. He and his brothers, Keon and Kelvin, will be working with Brian “BoMac” McIntyre and the Terence Crawford team from here.

“A lot of thought (went into that decision),” Davis told ESPN’s Mark Kriegel. “I feel like this system we’re in now, there’s no doubt we can become world champions in a matter of time.”

Torrez had a spectacular showing in Tokyo, winning the United States’ first silver medal in the super heavyweight division since Riddick Bowe did so in 1988. He lost in the final to the tournament’s clear favorite and best fighter, Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, but his run was inspiring and turned a lot of heads.

At 6’2”, there is some concern about how Torrez will manage as a heavyweight in the pro ranks, and the much larger Jalolov certainly had his number, but he has a tremendous motor and fights with determination, and at the very least should be a fan favorite.

Asked about his Olympic experience, Torrez said, “It’s taught me not only structure and actual boxing skill, it’s also taught me the mindset of a champion and someone on that size of a stage. Being around people like Keyshawn and all the other Olympians has taught me how to work with a team. It’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life.”

No word was given on when Davis may have his next pro fight, or when Torrez will make his pro debut.