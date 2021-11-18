Cassius Chaney vs George Arias headlines December 2nd TrillerVerz card

Earlier today, FITE TV announced the next installment of its TrillerVerz series, which is set to hit New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, December 2nd. Though they later deleted the Tweet, Mike Coppinger now confirms the reported lineup, Cassius Chaney vs. George Arias headlines the all-heavyweight card, while the co-main event sees Michael Hunter fight Mark De Mori in a bout that’s still pending approval from NYSAC.

The musical main event, meanwhile, pits Bone Thugs-n-Harmony against Three 6 Mafia.

Chaney (21-0, 14 KO) graduated to 10-rounders this past August with a decision over Shawndell Winders, while Arias (16-0, 7 KO), who joined forces with Dmitry Salita and Lou DiBella earlier this year, is coming off a six-round UD over Joel Caudle.

Neither guy’s exactly the Next Big Thing, but it’s solid matchmaking considering where they stand at the moment. Hunter (20-1-1, 14 KO) vs. De Mori (39-2-2, 35 KO) is such a garbage matchup that I wouldn’t be surprised if NYSAC axed it. You may recall De Mori from his pathetic 2016 loss to David Haye, and the 39-year-old Croat has since returned to doing what he does best: fluff up his record against European no-hopers.

In 2019, Hunter fought Alexander Povetkin to a draw. He’s since beaten Shawn Laughery and Mike Wilson. He’s ostensibly in line to face the mighty Trevor Bryan. Hope he’s getting paid, at least.

Other fights include Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Mike Balogun, Andrey Fedosov vs. Junior Wright, and a WBC women’s heavyweight title fight between reigning champ Hanna Gabriels and former world amateur champ Danielle Perkins.