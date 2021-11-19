Crawford vs Porter weigh-in video stream, live results

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have just one more stop to make ahead of Saturday’s big pay-per-view main event, as the two will hit the scales today in Las Vegas to weigh in ahead of the fight.

The weigh-in will begin at 5 pm ET, and you can stream it live in the video at the top of this post. If you’re unable to watch the video live for whatever reason, we will also have immediate results and notes on the weigh-in in this stream, no refreshing necessary for you:

Along with Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) and Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO) weighing in, we’ll also see the undercard fighters. The PPV itself will have three undercard bouts — Esquiva Falcao vs Patrice Volny, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Hassan N’Dam, and Raymond Muratalla vs Elias Damian Araujo — and there will also be fights on ESPN+ and the @ESPN app before the main card goes live, too, including Isaac Dogboe vs Christopher Diaz and Adam Lopez vs Adan Ochoa.

You can bet on the full card at DraftKings Sportsbook. Crawford is currently a -700 favorite while Porter is a +500 underdog.