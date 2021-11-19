Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley headline tonight on DAZN, main eventing a card that has four world title fights.

We’ll have live coverage and updates starting at 8 pm ET for the main card, including round-by-round for the main event and co-feature, all in this stream:

Along with the Andrade-Quigley WBO middleweight title bout, we’ve got world title fights at flyweight (Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo), junior featherweight (Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Jose Velasquez), and junior welterweight (Kali Reis vs Jessica Camara).

Join us tonight!

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 5:15 pm ET)

Demsey McKean (19-0, 12 KO) vs Don Haynesworth (16-7-1, 14 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Nelson Perez (4-0, 2 KO) vs Raymundo Rios Cardiel (3-7-2, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Thomas O’Toole (1-0, 1 KO) vs Mark Malone (1-0, 0 KO), cruiserweights, 4 rounds

Khalil Coe (1-0, 1 KO) vs Aaron Casper (6-4-1, 5 KO), light heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)