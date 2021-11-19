Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury has no choice but to face me as mandatory challenger

With Dillian Whyte maintaing the WBC’s mandatory challenger position to vie for the world title held by Tyson Fury, Whyte tells Sky Sports that he doesn’t think Fury has anywhere else to turn except to accept the bout against him, giving Whyte a shot at the major world title he’s long been seeking.

The WBC didn’t seem to officially order Fury to defend against Whyte during their annual convention this past week — specifically be Whyte is currently in an arbitration case with the sanctioning body — but Whyte says the writing is on the wall.

“It’s already been confirmed that Tyson Fury has to fight me next. They announced it on their website that I’m the mandatory challenger and I’m Tyson Fury’s next fight. I don’t know where this confusion has come from. He [Fury] will try to fight Usyk, because Usyk is a much easier fight for him.”

Whyte would continue on by saying that Fury’s twice avoided a fight against him and continues to make excuses in an attempt to skirt him. But Whyte is now hoping that Fury has nowhere else to turn.

“Hopefully now he’s got no choice. What’s he going to do? Throw the belt in the bin and run away from more money than he got to fight Wilder?”

According to Whyte it’s because he’s supposedly dropped Fury during past sparring that he believes Fury knows what he’d be up against in facing him, saying he’d naturally prefer to fight Oleksandr Usyk because Usyk isn’t a big puncher at the weight and therefore poses less risk. That said, Usyk is currently tied into a contractual rematch with Anthony Joshua so won’t be available for an undisputed heavyweight unification for the time being.