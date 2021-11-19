Just two days ago, Liam Williams and Chris Eubank Jr faced off at a press conference promoting their scheduled December 11th showdown in Wales. But, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is reporting that Williams is injured, and will not be able to fight.

The fight would have been the first for Williams since a decision loss to Demetrius Andrade back in April. The Williams withdrawal is the latest in a run of hard luck for Eubank, who was scheduled to face Sven Elbir on October 2nd, only to see that fight fall through with less than a week’s notice because of a positive COVID test for Elbir.

Anatoli Muratov was booked as a late replacement, then also ended up getting pulled from the October 2nd date over medical concerns. Ultimately, Eubank fought Wanik Awdijan two weeks later instead, stopping Awdijan in five rounds.

No word yet on any potential replacements. Having now lost three scheduled opponents in less than eight weeks, there may not be too many cards left in the rolodex for Team Eubank. Hopefully, with nearly a month to go rather than the five days warning they had for the doomed October 2nd event, they’ll still be able to salvage the date.