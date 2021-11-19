BYB files suit against Triller over Triad Combat’s triangular ring

Triller recently unveiled its Triad Combat series, a touted MMA/boxing hybrid held in a triangular ring. If that sounded familiar to anyone, know you’re not alone. Bareknuckle outfit BYB Extreme Fighting Series holds a patent on the “Trigon” and, after previously expressing their unhappiness with Triller’s move, have now filed suit against “Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and...Ryan Kavanaugh.”

Official Statement. pic.twitter.com/jfV1oG8Coo — BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series (@bybextreme) November 19, 2021

Triad Combat is meant to kick off a week from tomorrow with an event headlined by Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir. No word as to whether this will affect things.

Owner Mike Vasquez alleges that Triller “rebuffed” their attempts to “communicate and solve the issue amicably.” MMA Junkie got hold of the court documents, which show that BYB seeks “injunctive and monetary relief for acts of design patent infringement, unfair competition, copyright infringement, and related claims.” I am nowhere near educated enough to say whether they have a case, though it would please me to no end to see Kavanaugh and co. take another hit to the jaw.