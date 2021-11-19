Crawford vs Porter weigh-in results and stare down video: Fight set, both on weight

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are set for Saturday night, as both men made weight today in Las Vegas.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) came in at 146.4, with Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO) at 146.6, both comfortably under the 147 lb limit.

No words were spoken after the two weighed in, but they did engage in a pretty intense stare down, with both stepping right to one another. Crawford had his usual laser-eyed focus, with Porter returning it before calmly turning away to hit a big flex.

The co-feature is an IBF middleweight eliminator between Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KO) and Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KO). Both came in under the 160 lb limit, with Falcao at 158.8 and Volny at 159.4.

The IBF middleweight title is currently held by Gennadiy Golovkin, who faces WBA titleholder Ryota Murata in a unification on Dec. 29 in Japan. Falcao lost the Olympic gold medal match at London 2012 to Murata, and has wanted that rematch in the pros for a while now, so he may have a particular rooting interest on a personal level if he can get through this with the win, which most expect.

Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KO) weighed in at 160.2 initially for his 10-round middleweight bout with Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KO), who came in at 158.6, lean and ready. Since this is a belt with a “title” on the line (the WBO “Global” belt, which nobody cares about), Alimkhanuly does have to lose the 0.2 to fight for the belt, but otherwise obviously the fight will go on.

Opening the pay-per-view will be Raymond Muratalla taking on Elias Araujo in an eight-round bout, advertised lightweight but with some wiggle room. Muratalla (12-0, 10 KO) weighed in at 135.4, with Araujo (21-3, 8 KO) at 137.

