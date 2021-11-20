Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are set for tonight’s ESPN+ pay-per-view main event, with Crawford looking to prove himself once and for all in the biggest fight of his career, as Porter attempts to fend off a top welterweight star yet again.

We’ll be here from the early fights on through the main event, with Wil Esco on the round-by-round call for the four pay-per-view bouts. All updates will come in this stream:

The full lineup of live fights and how to watch them this evening:

Early Prelims (ESPN App, 6:00 pm ET)

Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KO) vs Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

Tiger Johnson (debut) vs Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+ and ESPN2, 7:00 pm ET)

Isaac Dogboe (22-2, 15 KO) vs Christopher Diaz (26-3, 16 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds

Adam Lopez (15-3, 6 KO) vs Adan Ochoa (12-2, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) vs Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Crawford’s WBO title (Crawford -700, Porter +500)

Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KO) vs Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator (Falcao -700, Volny +500)

Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KO) vs Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds (Alimkhanuly -3000, N’Dam +1100)

Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KO) vs Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds (Muratalla -2000, Araujo +1000)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.