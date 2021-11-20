 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Crawford vs Porter: Live streaming results, round by round, how to order the PPV, price, start time, running order, full card info

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter is here! Join us for all the action and live updates tonight!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter fight in tonight’s ESPN+ PPV main event
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are set for tonight’s ESPN+ pay-per-view main event, with Crawford looking to prove himself once and for all in the biggest fight of his career, as Porter attempts to fend off a top welterweight star yet again.

We’ll be here from the early fights on through the main event, with Wil Esco on the round-by-round call for the four pay-per-view bouts. All updates will come in this stream:

The full lineup of live fights and how to watch them this evening:

Early Prelims (ESPN App, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KO) vs Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Tiger Johnson (debut) vs Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+ and ESPN2, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Isaac Dogboe (22-2, 15 KO) vs Christopher Diaz (26-3, 16 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Adam Lopez (15-3, 6 KO) vs Adan Ochoa (12-2, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) vs Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Crawford’s WBO title (Crawford -700, Porter +500)
  • Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KO) vs Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator (Falcao -700, Volny +500)
  • Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KO) vs Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds (Alimkhanuly -3000, N’Dam +1100)
  • Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KO) vs Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds (Muratalla -2000, Araujo +1000)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

