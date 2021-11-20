Terence Crawford clear betting favorite against Shawn Porter, more boxing odds for this weekend

Terence Crawford isn’t favored by quite the huge odds we’ve seen for fellow top stars like Canelo Alvarez, but he’s a strong favorite to win tonight against Shawn Porter in their ESPN+ pay-per-view main event.

The undefeated Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) is listed at -700 on DraftKings, which is actually the most “competitive” a Crawford line has been since he moved up to welterweight against Jeff Horn in 2018.

Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO) is listed at +500 right now, and these odds are pretty similar to the Spence-Porter lines we saw in 2019. Outside of that fight with Spence, Porter hasn’t been a betting underdog since his 2016 fight with Keith Thurman. He lost to both Spence and Thurman, but was competitive in each fight.

Crawford vs Porter Undercard Odds

The IBF middleweight eliminator between Esquiva Falcao and Patrice Volny has the same odds as the main event, with Falcao the -700 favorite and Volny at +500. It’s a big step up for Volny, but neither he nor Falcao have really proven much as professionals; Falcao’s reputation is on an Olympic silver medal he won nine years ago.

Middleweight contender Janibek Alimkhanuly is a massive -3000 favorite against Hassan N’Dam, a former titleholder past his best days and listed at +1100 here.

Raymond Muratalla is -2000 for his PPV opener against Elias Araujo (+1000), and Adam Lopez is -1000 against Adan Ochoa (+650) on the ESPN+/ESPN2 prelims starting at 7 pm ET.

It’s that block of prelims that has the card’s most competitive matchup, which reflects how most fans probably think of it, too. Isaac Dogboe is a slight -165 favorite against Christopher Diaz (+135) in a featherweight bout that looks evenly matched and should also provide good action, something worth tuning in early to see.

