Isaac Dogboe and Christopher Diaz were expected to have a competitive 10-round featherweight fight, and they did, with an outcome that will leave Diaz feeling like he got the shaft from the judges.

Dogboe (23-2, 15 KO) nicked a majority decision win over Diaz (26-4, 16 KO) on scores of 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93. Bad Left Hook scored the fight 96-94 for Diaz, with Dogboe edging some rounds late to bring it closer on our unofficial card.

This was sort of a must-win fight for both, at least if they wanted to stay at the fringes of the title mix at 126 lbs, and it’s going to really be a setback for Diaz, most likely. He badly needed the win, maybe even more than Dogboe who came in with two straight wins over Chris Avalos and Adam Lopez, while Diaz had been stopped by Emanuel Navarrete last time out.

CompuBox saw Dogboe landing 142 of 431 (33%) of his total punches, and 93 of 210 (44%) of his power shots. Diaz was at 139 of 469 (30%) total, and 113 of 251 (45%) on power punches. Dogboe did out-jab Diaz, 49-26, and landed 59 body shots to Diaz’s 16. Diaz had the edge 57-46 over the first five rounds in total punches, and Dogboe was up 96-82 in the final five rounds. CompuBox can’t tell the whole story of a fight, of course, but numbers-wise you can see how the judges got there, perhaps.

These two are starting to step on the gas



Final fight of the Undercard is live on ESPN2. #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/TTaiFF3XtV — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

@IsaacDogboe on the attack, these men are not backing down.



LIVE on ESPN2 and ESPN+ #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/RlN0VzaYl3 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

Adam Lopez ND-2 Adan Ochoa

A disappointing outcome here, as Lopez (15-3, 6 KO) is always good value in terms of entertainment, and this was shaping up to be another fun fight. But there was a clash of heads in the first round that opened up a cut on Ochoa (12-2, 5 KO), and then after the second round, the referee noted to Ochoa that if the fight stopped then, it would be a no-contest, and suddenly Ochoa — who had wanted to continue — became unable to see.

These two had met in 2017 in a four-round bout in California, with Lopez winning by unanimous decision. Their paths led them back together here. Since their first meeting, Lopez has picked up a lot of higher-level experience, even in gritty defeat, and Ochoa really hasn’t. Though it was shaping up to be a fun bout, Lopez did look in control through two rounds. This probably doesn’t need to be re-revisited or anything.