Wednesday, November 24

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Kambosos press conference. Teofimo and George are a couple of real rowdy boys, or at least they played some last time they got on a stage together, although that was for Triller and their idea that boxing fans are dying for more WWE theatrics, so we’ll be here in case they do some real rowdy boy stuff and there will be a live stream and all. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, November 26

ESPN+, 11:00 am ET, Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso. A Probellum show from Dubai, with a 140 lb main event for the “vacant WBA gold title,” which is the sort of nonsense they were supposed to be doing away with we all knew that more likely than not, they would quietly still do whatever they want, whenever they want. Davies is hit and miss as to whether he not he’s watchable, and the 38-year-old Barroso is six years removed from when he stopped Kevin Mitchell and caused a stir in London, but he can still bang and did beat Yves Ulysse Jr in 2019. The undercard has flyweight Muhammad Waseem taking on Rober Barrera, plus returns for Badou Jack at cruiserweight and Rocky Fielding at light heavyweight. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 3:00 pm ET, Jay Harris vs Hector Gabriel Flores. An MTK show from Cardiff, with Harris moving down to 108 instead of up to 115 or even 118 after two losses in his last three fights at 112. The 31-year-old Welshman is probably on a relatively short window to win a world title in any division. Flores is a 28-year-old Mexican with an 18-0-4 (9 KO) record, hasn’t stepped up his competition yet, but Mexican fighters with semi-mystery records have been trouble on UK soil this year.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Kambosos weigh-in. DAZN don’t actually have this listed yet so the time may change. We’ll be here, live stream, etc. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Erika Cruz vs Melissa Esquivel. A Matchroom/Canelo Promotions (and also Osvaldo Chavez) show from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Cruz is defending her WBA featherweight title in the main event against Esquivel. There had been a lot of talk of Cruz fighting Amanda Serrano in a unification after Erika upset Jelena Mrdjenovich in April, but with Ring City USA pretty clearly and unfortunately dead and Serrano now a Jake Paul fighter, that’s not happening and Serrano is targeting bigger fights at lightweight. Angel Fierro — who had a thrilling breakout win over Alberto Machado on Ring City USA in March — faces Cristian Bielma in a lightweight bout, plus returns for flyweight Joselito Velazquez and junior welterweight Gabriel Valenzuela. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, November 27

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. My God. FINALLY. After spending the vast majority of 2021 waiting to actually get this fight in the ring, it is nearly here. Lopez defends his three lightweight belts against Kambosos, his IBF mandatory challenger, and there’s a really nice co-feature between Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF belt at 130, too. Featherweight prospect Raymond Ford will face Felix Caraballo as we search for a level of opponent Caraballo can be competitive against after he got handled easily by Shakur Stevenson and Robeisy Ramirez in his last two. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton Jr. This is a great matchup, should not be slept on at all. And if the start times for Lopez-Kambosos and this card hold as they are right now, everyone should be able to see both main events live and in full. Figueroa and Fulton both have titles at 122 lbs (WBC and WBO, respectively), their styles are very different and could bring out the best in one another, and you can argue that the winner should be considered the top dog in the division. The undercard has a couple solid matchups, too, with 122 lb contenders Ra’eese Aleem and Eduardo Baez squaring off, plus Gary Antonio Russell taking on Alejandro Santiago in a bantawmeight fight. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.