 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t dominate Shawn Porter, but put him away in the 10th round with two knockdowns.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Terence Crawford became the first man to stop Shawn Porter
Terence Crawford became the first man to stop Shawn Porter
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined Porter (31-4-1, 17 KO), who proved yet again that he’s more than a handful for anyone in the welterweight division to this day.

Porter, to be clear, did not want the fight to be stopped, but he was definitely taking punishment from the laser-like shots of Crawford, and he did struggle to get off the canvas a bit the second time, but looked ready to go.

Kenny said after the fight that he stopped it because he felt Shawn hadn’t prepared properly ahead of the fight, which the crowd booed pretty hard.

The stoppage loss was the first of Porter’s career.

Here’s a look at what went down tonight:

Crawford vs Porter entrances

Crawford vs Porter fight highlights

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...