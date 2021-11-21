Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined Porter (31-4-1, 17 KO), who proved yet again that he’s more than a handful for anyone in the welterweight division to this day.

Porter, to be clear, did not want the fight to be stopped, but he was definitely taking punishment from the laser-like shots of Crawford, and he did struggle to get off the canvas a bit the second time, but looked ready to go.

Kenny said after the fight that he stopped it because he felt Shawn hadn’t prepared properly ahead of the fight, which the crowd booed pretty hard.

The stoppage loss was the first of Porter’s career.

Here’s a look at what went down tonight:

