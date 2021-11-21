 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Crawford vs Porter: Boxing pros react to Terence Crawford’s TKO win and Kenny Porter’s stoppage and post-fight comments

Terence Crawford is getting plenty of praise, and Kenny Porter has suddenly become the most controversial man in boxing.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Terence Crawford’s performance was praised, but people are talking just as much about Kenny Porter after tonight’s stoppage
Terence Crawford’s performance was praised, but people are talking just as much about Kenny Porter after tonight’s stoppage
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Terence Crawford retained his WBO title with a stoppage win over Shawn Porter tonight in Las Vegas, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round before Kenny Porter, Shawn’s father and trainer, stopped the bout.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) is getting plenty of acclaim and respect for another electric, show-closing sort of performance, this time in a really good fight against a really good opponent who had been plenty of credit.

But to be honest, just as much of the reaction — if not the majority of it — from the boxing world was about Kenny Porter’s post-fight comments about stopping the fight because he felt Shawn hadn’t prepared properly, with many out there feeling that Kenny threw his son under the bus a bit, and I’m sure that will be further addressed by the Porters in the coming days.

Here’s what those in boxing said on Twitter right after the fight:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...