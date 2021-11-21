Terence Crawford retained his WBO title with a stoppage win over Shawn Porter tonight in Las Vegas, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round before Kenny Porter, Shawn’s father and trainer, stopped the bout.
Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) is getting plenty of acclaim and respect for another electric, show-closing sort of performance, this time in a really good fight against a really good opponent who had been plenty of credit.
But to be honest, just as much of the reaction — if not the majority of it — from the boxing world was about Kenny Porter’s post-fight comments about stopping the fight because he felt Shawn hadn’t prepared properly, with many out there feeling that Kenny threw his son under the bus a bit, and I’m sure that will be further addressed by the Porters in the coming days.
Here’s what those in boxing said on Twitter right after the fight:
Man lol— Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 21, 2021
If I was Shawn I wouldn’t pay my daddy lol— Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 21, 2021
That’s crazy, I called round 10 too. I think he could’ve went on, but great fight and effort from both. #Respect@trboxing #CrawfordPorter— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021
Hold your head up @ShowtimeShawnP, you’re still a warrior, and congrats to my brother @terencecrawford on another spectacular win! @trboxing #CrawfordPorter— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021
I see people saying the fight was too close before the stoppage, but seriously, everyone… when is Shawn NOT in a close fight with top opposition in the division? He’s going to bring it every time! #Crawford— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021
Well done champ @terencecrawford #P4P #CrawfordvsPorter pic.twitter.com/BV7VKO73iI— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) November 21, 2021
Damn pops I didn’t think that warranted the towel but man Bud weathered the storm like a true champ, not everyone wants their fighter to go out on their shield so I respect Kenny’s decision and that’s his son— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 21, 2021
I was really impressed with Bud, only a handful of fighters can turn the tide in a fight that wasn’t going in their favor early, that’s special shit man.— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 21, 2021
Shawn’s dad does to much man, Porter did a great job but to say he wasn’t prepared and thinks he knows it all, just throwing him under the bus embarrassing the kid is wack. Porter did a hell of a job tonight— Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) November 21, 2021
Was Shawn that hurt?— Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) November 21, 2021
That was a Bad Look on Kenny Porter!— Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) November 21, 2021
Why was it stopped?! He seemed genuinely more annoyed than hurt but his Dad will know best. What a fight— Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) November 21, 2021
Thats foul from Kenny Porter. Dont do your son like that...#CrawfordPorter #boxing— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) November 21, 2021
Kenny hung Shawn out to dry. That’s terrible man. He didn’t prepare correctly!? Did he prepare correctly when he was winning rounds!? #CrawfordPorter— Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) November 21, 2021
@ShowtimeShawnP did not deserve to be berated in the middle of the ring after that performance. Hell of an effort to be poorly prepared.— Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) November 21, 2021
So… @YordenisUgas has 147 WBA & @ErrolSpenceJr has 147 IBF & WBC….. who do y’all think @terencecrawford should fight next? I think he should call out Ugas… then winner fights EJ for undisputed— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 21, 2021
Crawford made a hell of a statement!!#CrawfordPorter— Umar Sadiq (@TopBoxerSadiq) November 21, 2021
Loading comments...