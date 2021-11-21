Terence Crawford retained his WBO title with a stoppage win over Shawn Porter tonight in Las Vegas, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round before Kenny Porter, Shawn’s father and trainer, stopped the bout.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) is getting plenty of acclaim and respect for another electric, show-closing sort of performance, this time in a really good fight against a really good opponent who had been plenty of credit.

But to be honest, just as much of the reaction — if not the majority of it — from the boxing world was about Kenny Porter’s post-fight comments about stopping the fight because he felt Shawn hadn’t prepared properly, with many out there feeling that Kenny threw his son under the bus a bit, and I’m sure that will be further addressed by the Porters in the coming days.

Here’s what those in boxing said on Twitter right after the fight:

Man lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 21, 2021

If I was Shawn I wouldn’t pay my daddy lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 21, 2021

That’s crazy, I called round 10 too. I think he could’ve went on, but great fight and effort from both. #Respect@trboxing #CrawfordPorter — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021

Hold your head up @ShowtimeShawnP, you’re still a warrior, and congrats to my brother @terencecrawford on another spectacular win! @trboxing #CrawfordPorter — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021

I see people saying the fight was too close before the stoppage, but seriously, everyone… when is Shawn NOT in a close fight with top opposition in the division? He’s going to bring it every time! #Crawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 21, 2021

Damn pops I didn’t think that warranted the towel but man Bud weathered the storm like a true champ, not everyone wants their fighter to go out on their shield so I respect Kenny’s decision and that’s his son — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 21, 2021

I was really impressed with Bud, only a handful of fighters can turn the tide in a fight that wasn’t going in their favor early, that’s special shit man. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 21, 2021

Shawn’s dad does to much man, Porter did a great job but to say he wasn’t prepared and thinks he knows it all, just throwing him under the bus embarrassing the kid is wack. Porter did a hell of a job tonight — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) November 21, 2021

Was Shawn that hurt? — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) November 21, 2021

That was a Bad Look on Kenny Porter! — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) November 21, 2021

Why was it stopped?! He seemed genuinely more annoyed than hurt but his Dad will know best. What a fight — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) November 21, 2021

Thats foul from Kenny Porter. Dont do your son like that...#CrawfordPorter #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) November 21, 2021

Kenny hung Shawn out to dry. That’s terrible man. He didn’t prepare correctly!? Did he prepare correctly when he was winning rounds!? #CrawfordPorter — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) November 21, 2021

@ShowtimeShawnP did not deserve to be berated in the middle of the ring after that performance. Hell of an effort to be poorly prepared. — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) November 21, 2021

So… @YordenisUgas has 147 WBA & @ErrolSpenceJr has 147 IBF & WBC….. who do y’all think @terencecrawford should fight next? I think he should call out Ugas… then winner fights EJ for undisputed — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 21, 2021