Terence Crawford leaving Top Rank: “Bob Arum couldn’t secure me the Errol Spence fight, I’m moving forward”

Terence Crawford’s win over Shawn Porter on Saturday night was already big news, and then the post-fight press conference saw not only Porter announce his retirement, but Crawford announce that he’s leaving Top Rank with his contract expired after the fight.

When asked about his status and the fact that Top Rank promoter Bob Arum had mentioned possible fights with Errol Spence Jr and Josh Taylor, Crawford was calm and clear in his response about when he’d make a decision about his next move.

“I’m pretty sure my decision is made already,” Crawford said. “Bob couldn’t secure me the Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he gonna secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now and I wish everybody the best.”

Arum, sitting to Crawford’s right, said nothing, but obviously had a reaction, as you would imagine he would. If you look at his face and his eyes, it’s a blow. Of course it is. Crawford is one of the main names for the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN brand.

It’s worth noting that Arum has at times downplayed the value Crawford (39-0, 28 KO) brings to his company, saying Crawford doesn’t sell on pay-per-view and has lost money in some fights, things of that nature. And yes, it took years just to get one Premier Boxing Champions welterweight in Porter to take a fight with Crawford, and that came via WBO mandatory.

The obvious expectation is that Crawford will make a deal with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, but that really shouldn’t be considered a foregone conclusion. Crawford re-upped with Top Rank at a point that the best career move in terms of getting big fights would have been to go “across the street,” as people always say for some reason, and sign with PBC. Crawford could make any number of moves, and I wouldn’t count out something nobody sees coming.