Jason Quigley had jaw broken by Demetrius Andrade, hopes Andrade gets big fights

Jason Quigley had a bad night at the office on Friday, as not only was he stopped in the second round by Demetrius Andrade in a challenge for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title, but he says he had his jaw broken in the opening round of the fight.

Andrade stopped Quigley in the second round to retain his belt.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I didn’t give you more excitement and wasn’t able to put up more of a fight. Believe me, I wanted to. I’m hurting most because I didn’t get the chance to show my full worth and give it more,” Quigley wrote on social media.

“I suffered a broken jaw in the first round and now it’s time to head home get it sorted and healed. Then we look at what’s next. Congrats Demetrius Andrade on the victory, and I hope you get those big fights you deserve.”

Quigley (19-2, 14 KO) was expected to be out of his depth against Andrade (31-0, 19 KO), but most didn’t figure Andrade would finish so quickly. Known for fast starts and then backing off and cruising, Andrade instead came out on a mission to impress, one that promoter Eddie Hearn hopes will finally land “Boo Boo” a big fight.

As for Quigley, here’s hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the Irish fighter.