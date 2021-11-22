Shawn Porter: Possible Spence vs Crawford fight has been dulled by Spence’s injuries

With just a little more time to digest his stoppage loss to Terence Crawford of the weekend, former titleholder Shawn Porter sits down with Fight Hype to discuss some of his thoughts on the loss and where Crawford stacks up to the likes of Errol Spence Jr.

Porter, who retired after the fight, made it clear that he thinks Crawford is the best at 147 at this moment, but was hesitant to make a call on who would win between Crawford and Spence.

On the fight with Crawford

“I think from the opening bell I allowed him to be too comfortable. But beyond that he makes the right moves, does the right things, he stays so comfortable and so confident in who he is and what he does as a fighter. You gotta break that and I thought I was gonna break it but I did not do what was necessary to break it. But I’m really wondering if I could’ve broke it, you know what I mean?

“He’s good. I’ve been in the ring with guys that’s like that — like, that you just can’t catch a rhythm, but it’s training. You only get one night against the best and right now he is the best. I don’t want to make a prediction between him and Errol Spence Jr. I wish Errol Spence had never been in that accident. I wish Errol Spence never had an eye injury. I just think that it’s dulled down.

“On the night (Crawford) was just better than me, just a little bit better. And it’s not always physical with his game, and people don’t know that. With Terence it’s all mental. I think we both went to another level but I’m not even gonna front, this dude went to another level (above me). I’m not gonna compare how high he went to me but he went to another level and I wish I had gotten there and was able to go 12 rounds with that man and take this to a decision. I heard the scorecards were close. That’s one that you want back.”