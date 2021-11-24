Keith Thurman inspired by Terence Crawford’s stoppage of Shawn Porter, ready to make return

Former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman says he stayed up to catch the fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter and how it’s inspired him to dive back into training as he looks to make a return for a fight against the creme of the crop at 147.

“Your boy’s smarter, I’m fighting a lot more,” Thurman said. “It’s a passion, it’s a dream, it’s for the family, it’s for you,” Thurman said. “It’s for the fans, it’s for the network. It’s for everybody. I don’t gotta be a champ, I don’t gotta have a belt. I eat better without a belt, I stay hungry without a belt. It’s okay, though, because we’re gonna be right back on top.

“Come on, loFok at it again” Thurman said referencing the clock in the background nearing midnight. “What time is it? Ain’t nobody here, ain’t nobody here but the champ. Oh we coming back.

“Trust, it’s a lot more than talk. Ask anybody woho been in the ring with Keith Thurman, man. I been out here, I been doing things, been in the game. I’m the toughest fight for anybody, anybody. Trust. Believe. If you don’t believe I’ma turn you into a believer.

“Look, man. Salute to my boy Shawn (Porter)...I had to watch Bud do what he said he was gonna do, come bring that fire, stop a man that’s never been stopped. Didn’t put him down once, put him down twice. It is what it is, man. It’s inspiring. It’s inspirational, you woke me up. You woke me up, I’m in here, I’ve been working...

“We got my birthday, we got the holiday — but I’ma stay focused. I’ma stay on my diet. It’s green bean casserole for me, and a little bit of turkey, and a salad on the side. That’s what I’m having for Thanksgiving. That’s all I’m having...How greatful am I that I’m still at the top of the welterweight division.

“Say what you want to say ‘where he been, what he doing, where he at?’ This is where I’m at, man...I know I talked a lot of shit in 2019. I know that shit came back to bite me in my ass. But that’s what happens, especially when you play a tough game like this one...Look man, I’m coming back, I’m coming back 2022. We’ve got an announcement real soon, that’s why your body in here working.

“I’m ready for Crawford, I’m ready for Spence. I just want to get back. Get back, shake it off, just a little bit of the rust, and then we’re gonna come back shining baby...Keith Thurman is coming back!”