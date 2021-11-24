Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr have a habit of bringing heat any time they’re in the same building — and if not them, their teams, as we saw at Tuesday’s media workout — and there seems a good chance we’ll see more emotion and trash talk at today’s final press conference.

Lopez and Kambosos will meet up today, with the stream going live up top at 4:30 pm ET, and we’ll be here with live updates in the comments if you can’t watch live. We’ll also have an immediate recap on the front page shortly after the event ends.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) will be defending his WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles Saturday on DAZN in what is a long overdue mandatory defense against Kambosos (19-0, 10 KO).

More fighters will be in attendance today, too, including Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogawa, who meet in the co-feature for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

