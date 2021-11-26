Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will hit the scales early this afternoon, with the weigh-in show set to begin streaming at 1 pm ET live on DAZN, and for free up top in the video via YouTube.

We’ll be here with live updates for all of the weigh-ins and what may well be plenty of drama if every other time these two have met up is anything to go by. All updates will come in this stream:

In addition to Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) defending his WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles against Kambosos (19-0, 10 KO), there will be a vacant IBF 130 lb title fight between Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogawa, plus Raymond Ford vs Felix Caraballo and returns for Reshat Mati, Zhilei Zhang, Ramla Ali, and Christina Cruz, and the pro debut of Anthony Christopher Herrera.

Join us this afternoon and see if anyone throws a haymaker at the weigh-in! Yeehaw!