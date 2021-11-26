Erika Cruz will look to make a successful first defense of her WBA featherweight title tonight on DAZN, headlining a card from Mexico against challenger Melissa Esquivel.

Live coverage will begin at 8 pm ET, and we’re just going to have laid back coverage tonight, join us down in the comments section for all the action.

Cruz, 31, scored something of an upset to win the belt back in April, beating Canadian veteran Jelena Mrdjenovich via technical decision after seven rounds of pretty one-sided action. “Dinamita” gave Mrdjenovich hell in that one, and the 27-year-old Esquivel is going to need to be pretty good to take the belt based on what we saw from Cruz last time out.

Shake off that turkey hangover (well, if you’re American, or if you’re not and spent Thursday eating turkey) and join us!

