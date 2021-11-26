Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr held their emotions in check after both made weight, setting the stage for Saturday night’s DAZN main event from the Hulu Theater in New York.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) weighed in at 135 on the nose for the first defense of his WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, with challenger and heavy underdog Kambosos (19-0, 10 KO) in at 134.4.

The two engaged in a tense stare down, but didn’t speak and didn’t get physical at all. They saved their talking for the interviews after it was all said and done.

“That’s your champion? We’re living in his head rent-free. He’s a dehydrated little boy. He struggled, man, and you know what? He’s gonna struggle big-time tomorrow,” Kambosos said. “We’re ready for war. Bring it on, we’re talking all his belts. We’re in his hometown, but where are his people? They ain’t here. My people are here.”

“I am so focused. I have had that tunnel vision a very long time and I have not taken my foot off the pedal,” he added. “It’ll be massive for Australian boxing and Greek boxing. I am winning this fight.”

“Fuck him and all his team, man. I don’t care,” Lopez said when asked about Kambosos. “We’re doing what we gotta do. They can do whatever they want, but they can’t defend him in that ring. It’s all about just staying focused. I look forward to tomorrow night. Gangstas don’t talk, man, we move in silence.”

“Give it a year, give it two years, I’ll be king of New York. Right now I’m the prince,” Teofimo said about his supposed lack of home supporters. “I am the Miguel Cotto 2.0 for Madison Square Garden.”

Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KO) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KO) also made weight for their co-feature bout, which will be for the vacant IBF 130 lb title, formerly held by Joseph Diaz Jr, who lost the belt on the scales earlier this year.

Fuzile weighed in at 129.6 with Ogawa at 129.4, so both were under the limit and ready to go. It’s a good fight that shouldn’t totally fly under the radar on Saturday.

Raymond Ford 126 vs Felix Caraballo 125.4, featherweights, 10 rounds

Zhilei Zhang 274 vs Craig Lewis 273.4, heavyweights, 8 rounds

Ramla Ali 122.2 vs Isela Vera 121, junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Christina Cruz 111.6 vs Maryguenn Vellinga 110.8, flyweights, 6 rounds

Anthony Herrera 118 vs Jonathan Herrera 115, bantamweights, 4 rounds

Note: Reshat Mati’s fight against Nicolas Pablo Demario is off. Demario did not pass NYSAC’s MRI. Ford vs Caraballo now moves to the main card in its place, was previously set for the prelims.

