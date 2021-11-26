Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano rematch reportedly set for February 26

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano look headed for a rematch, as ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger reports that the bout has been agreed to for Feb. 26 in Charlo’s hometown of Houston.

Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) and Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) went to a split draw on July 17 in San Antonio, and they’ll once again be fighting for the undisputed 154 lb world championship. Charlo has the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, while Castano holds the WBO belt, which he won this past February from Patrick Teixeira.

One judge had their first encounter even at 114-114, one had it 114-113 Castano, and the third (Nelson Vazquez) had it 117-111 Charlo, which was a ridiculous score, and even Charlo more or less admitted as much.

It was also a good fight, and should be expected to be one again. The two are simply very well-matched, and have been co-No. 1 in our 154 lb rankings since that July bout.